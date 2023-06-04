Home

Uorfi Javed Wears a Mini Dress Made Of Green Tea Bags, Netizens Praise Her Creativity – Watch Video

This time Uorfi has made her dress out of green tea bags. Netizens are praising Uorfi for her creativity.

Uorfi Javed new dress: The fashion queen Uorfi Javed is once again grabbing headlines, and this time she has made a DIY outfit from green tea bags, Yes, you heard that right ! This time Uorfi has made her dress out of green tea bags. Netizens are praising Uorfi for her creativity. Take a look at this video.

