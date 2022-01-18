Assembly Election 2022 Latest Update: Many politicians are leaving their own parties and are joining hands with other parties. Well, the most recent and famous politician who is garnering headlines these days is Swami Prasad Maurya for leaving BJP and joining Samajwadi party. Likewise, Former Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh also left Congress. Watch video to know who left which party and joined whom.Also Read - UP Election 2022: Former UP Minister Dara Singh Chauhan Reveals Why He Left BJP; Watch Video