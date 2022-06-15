UP board results for class 10 and 12 is expected to come out anytime soon. This year over 51 lakh candidates registered to appear for UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams, out of which around 47.75 lakh candidates appeared for the same. If you have given the exams from UP board and you want to check your results online, then watch the full video till the end as we will share the step-by-step process of checking UP board results on the official website of UP board: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.