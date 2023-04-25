Home

UP Board Results 2023 Out: Shubh Chapra Tops Class 12, Priyanshi Soni Is Class 10 Topper | Watch Video

UP Board Results 2023 Out: Subh Chandra has topped Intermediate or Class 12 with 494/500 score while Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College has come first in Class 10 by scoring 590/600. Students can now check their score card at the official UPMSP websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.