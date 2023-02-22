Home

UP Budget 2023: UP FM Proposes Rs 600 Crores For Marriage Of Girls Of All Class, A Look Into Key Highlights – Watch

Suresh Kumar Khanna is presenting the state budget in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Here are 5 major highlights. Watch video.

UP Budget 2023: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna is presenting the state budget in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Khanna has said the budget for 2023 will focus on infrastructure. Take a look at the the major highlights of UP Budget 2023. Watch video.