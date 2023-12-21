By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janta Darshan’ in Gorakhpur
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held ‘Janta Darshan’ at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on December 21. The Chief Minister took letters from the people gathered at the temple premises and gave necessary direction to officials for the speedy disposal of public grievances.