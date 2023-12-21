Home

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janta Darshan’ in Gorakhpur

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held ‘Janta Darshan’ at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on December 21. The Chief Minister took letters from the people gathered at the temple premises and gave necessary direction to officials for the speedy disposal of public grievances.

