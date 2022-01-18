Satish Chandra Mishra exclusive interview : In an exclusive conversation with India.com, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra opened up on the UP Election. He said that there is no war between Samajwadi Party and BJP. He also said that both the political parties speak intentionally against each other. Watch his exclusive interview to know what more he revealed.Also Read - UP Election 2022: Former UP Minister Dara Singh Chauhan Reveals Why He Left BJP; Watch Video

