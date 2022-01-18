Akhilesh Yadav exclusive interview : After visiting God Parshuram’s temple, Akhilesh Yadav, in an exclusive interview with India.com said that he has taken blessings from Lord and they are receiving support from Brahman Samaj. He revealed that they are also being supported by Sarv Samaj. He said that they have brought all sot of development in Lucknow and that will be providing 300 unit electricity for free. Watch is exclusive interview to know hat more he said.Also Read - UP Election 2022: I Have Considered Akhilesh Yadav As UP's Next Minister, Shivpal Yadav's Big Statement On UP Election; Watch Exclusive Interview