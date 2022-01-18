Manoj Tiwari on UP Elections Exclusive : BJP Politician and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari, in an exclusive conversation with India.om, spoke on UP Election. He said that they have decorated Shiv Dham and that BJP will be winning he election. He also said that he has prepared a special song for BJP. Watch his exclusive interview to know what more he said.Also Read - UP Election 2022: I Have Considered Akhilesh Yadav As UP's Next Minister, Shivpal Yadav's Big Statement On UP Election; Watch Exclusive Interview