UP Election 2022 Latest Update: Aparna Yadav who is the daughter-in-law of former UP chief minister and the founder of Samajwadi party Mulayam Singh Yadav joined BJP on 19th of January. She was welcomed by Keshav Prasad Maurya and Swatantra Dev Singh. This has been a great shock for Samajwadi Party which has been campaigning and promoting against BJP. Watch video for more details.Also Read - UP Election 2022: Zee Opinion Poll Out On UP Assembly Election 2022, Yogi Adityanath Stands Out To Be Top Choice Of UP Voters; Watch Video