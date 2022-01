Dara Singh Chauhan exclusive UP Election 2022 : Former UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan, in an exclusive conversation with India.com revealed why he left BJP. He also spoke on his desire to join Samajwadi party. Watch his exclusive interview o know what more he said.Also Read - UP Elections 2022: This Is How Akhilesh Yadav Is Planning To Become CM, His Winning Strategies Revealed