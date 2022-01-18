Shivpal Yadav Exclusive : Samajwadi Party’s president Shivpal Yadav in an exclusive conversation with India.com, spoke on the upcoming UP Election and Akhilesh Yadav. He said that Akhilesh Yada and him, have come together and has cleared all the differences between them. He also revealed that he has considered Akhilesh Yadav as UP’s next CM. Watch exclusive interview to know what more big statements he made.Also Read - UP Election 2022: We Will Win In 2022, CM Yogi Makes Big Statement On UP Election; Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview