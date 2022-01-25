UP Election 2022 Latest Update: Digital rallies are in a full swing ahead of UP Assembly election, as there’s a ban on the physical rallies till 31st January due to the Covid-19 pandemic. UP Election’s first and second phase has 113 seats and the digital campaign from all parties are going really well. The election will happen in total of 7 phases. Watch this video to know all important dates regarding election phases.Also Read - Karnataka CM Besavaraj Bommai Likely to be Replaced Ahead of Assembly Polls Next Year: Report