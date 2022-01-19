UP Election 2022 Latest Update: Election commission on Tuesday ordered that Shiksha Mitras, Rojgaar Sahayaks, Anganwadi workers and instructors should not be deployed on election duty. They will not be appointed as in charges of polling stations and that they will be kept in the reserve pool. And in case they get deployed, Siksha Mitras will be deployed as poll officers second. Watch this video to know more in detail.Also Read - Akhilesh Yadav to Contest UP Assembly Elections 2022, His First State Polls: Sources