UP Election 2022: We Will Contest Elections For 403 Seats Alone, Says AAP’s UP In Charge Sanjay Singh; Watch His Exclusive Interview
Sanjay Singh exclusive : He said that they will be contesting alone for all the 403 seats and and are ready for the digital promotions. They will be campaigning door to door for the same. Watch.
Published Date: January 18, 2022 5:12 PM IST