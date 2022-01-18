Sanjay Singh Exclusive Interview : AAP’s UP in charge Sanjay Singh in an excusive conversation with India.com, says that there is no alliance wit any party in UP. He also said that they will be contesting alone for all the 403 seats and and are ready for the digital promotions. They will be campaigning door to door for the same. Watch is exclusive interview to find out what more he said.Also Read - UP Election 2022: BJP Parliamentary Representative And Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari On UP Assembly Election; Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview