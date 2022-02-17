Here are some promises made by political parties during election campaigns. For 2022 UP Assembly Election parties like BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party have released their manifesto. What BJP has announced in Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. What Samajwadi Party has in Smajwadi Vachan Patra. What Congress has announced in there Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna. Watch this video to know more.