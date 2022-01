Akhilesh Yadav UP Election 2022 Winning Formula: Politicians are leaving BJP and joining other parties. Is this Akhilesh Yadav’s bad luck or politics by his opponents? With this he is trying to make his party stronger by deriving a winning formula. In this report we will tell you all about Akhilesh Yadav’s winning strategies to become the CM of UP. Watch video.Also Read - UP Election 2022: Former UP Minister Dara Singh Chauhan Reveals Why He Left BJP; Watch Video