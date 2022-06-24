Top 5 places in India for paragliding: Are you planning to go for something super adventurous in you next trip? If yes, then we would suggest you to go for paragliding this time. This adventurous activity assures you with the fulfillment of your life-long dream of flying high in the air. Paragliding, today, is counted among the most popular adventure sports. If you are looking for the best paragliding destinations, in India you have popped-in the right place. Here we discuss some breathtaking destinations in India which offer with the best paragliding experiences. Watch video.Also Read - Rat Temple To Aeroplane Gurudwara: Top 5 Unique And Bizarre Temples In India That Are A Must Visit - Watch Video