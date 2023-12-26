By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UP: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow
A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow’s Keshav Nagar area in the early hours of December 26. Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details are awaited.