UP: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow

A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow’s Keshav Nagar area in the early hours of December 26. Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details are awaited.

