UPI goes global! PM Modi explains UPI payment system to French President

Published: January 26, 2024 10:55 AM IST

By Video Desk

PM Narendra Modi along with French President Emmanuel Macron visited Rajasthan. During the visit PM Modi explained to President Macron about India’s UPI system at one of the handicrafts shops in Jaipur.

