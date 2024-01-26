By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPI goes global! PM Modi explains UPI payment system to French President
PM Narendra Modi along with French President Emmanuel Macron visited Rajasthan. During the visit PM Modi explained to President Macron about India’s UPI system at one of the handicrafts shops in Jaipur.