Urfi Javed spotted: The queen of quirky and unique outfits Urfi Javed was spotted outside a cafe in Andheri. She was snapped along with her sister Asfi Javed. Bigg Boss OTT fame wore yet another revealing outfit. She donned a backless crop to and a stripped jeans. When paps praised her beauty, she replied saying ‘Mai Kis Din Achchi Nahi Lagti Hoon’. She was seen having fun with paps and later also clicked pictures with fans. Watch full video here.Also Read - Lesser Known Wives of Bollywood Actors Like Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, R Madhavan | Watch Video