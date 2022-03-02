Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed and Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr have been winning hearts with their new music video Befikra. The song has crossed more than a million views on YouTube with a lot of praises. Urfi and Kunwarr got candid with India.com and revealed difficulties shooting the song in the chilly weather of Armenia in -10 degree temperature wearing a off-shoulder dress. Urfi cracked a joke on Kunwarr and said, “He was in all jackets and still was feeling cold. I was wearing just a dress and my body was frozen. It was that cold”.Also Read - Urfi Javed Drops Sensuous Video in Blue Cut-Out Top, Netizens Say ‘Sab Toh Dikh Raha Hai’| Watch

When asked Kunwarr how did they roped in Urfi Javed for Befikra, he said, “Me and my team decided and we had a vision that Urfi fits in well because we needed someone bold for the video and then the team contacted her”. Urfi then recalled her first meeting with Kunwarr, ‘As soon as I saw him I was like ‘khamba jaisa aadmi khada hua hai’ and in her mind it was like a ‘big nooo’ because Kunwarr is tall to be on screen with her. The actor said, ‘But we vibed, chilled, and it was so un shooting with him’. Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts to Fan Who Asked ‘Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho?’: Kareena Se Bhi Puchoge… | EXCLUSIVE

Reacting to their dating rumours, both of them giggled and revealed ‘they are just friends’. Putting rest to all speculations, Urfi said, “He is just 23 and he has started having fun’. In this fun conversation Urfi gave us all the gossip about how her family’s reacted on her choice of clothes and when she used to think ‘Zyda toh nahi ho raha’ while stepping out of the house. Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Topless In Latest Hot Video, Fans Say 'Humaare Saath Dhokha Hua Hai'

Watch this interview of Urfi Javed and Kunwarr here: