Urfi Javed latest news: Bigg Boss OTT fame and internet sensation Urfi Javed always makes headlines for her unique fashion sense. The actresses unorthodox dressing style and creativity with the dresses always puts her into limelight. Fans love her bold self she flaunts on Instagram and her confidence too. And now the actress has added an another feather in her cap. Urfi Javed has become one of the most searched Asian celebrities this year, leaving some A lister Bollywood celebrities like Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, Mouni Roy and Kriti Sanon behind. Watch this video to know more.Also Read - Elnaaz Norouzi Snapped In Casuals Outside A PVR, Opens Up On Working With Anil Kapoor In JugJugg Jeeyo And Upcoming Projects - Watch Video