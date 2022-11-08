Urfi Javed Fitness: This Is How The Social Media Sensation Maintains Her Toned Body, Her Fitness Secrets Revealed – Watch Video

Urfi Javed fitness: In this video, we have revealed how the Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed stays fit and healthy. Watch this video to know her fitness secrets.

Urfi Javed Fitness: The bold and beautiful Uorfi Javed keeps making headlines for her unique and trendy fashion sense. The actress keeps flaunting her toned body, belly, her legs and in her out of the box outfits. And at times the actress wears dresses in which she flaunts her back or waist like a boss. Uorfi Javed’s lean and thin body is something every girl desires. Well, you would be shocked to know that there was a time the the Bigg Boss fame has gained much weight but then the actress followed a strict diet to shred of those extra kilos. So, in this video we have mentioned those diet points and health routine following which Uorfi Javed transformed herself from fat to fit.