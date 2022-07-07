Urfi Javed news: Urfi Javed who is known for her unique fashion statements is once again in limelight and this time for a different reason. This time the actress is in love. Yes, you heard that right. Well, before you assume anything and jump to a conclusion, let us tell you that the actress is soon going to be be seen in her first ever music collaboration ‘Tere Ishq Me’, the teaser of which she shared on her Instagram account which is insanely going viral on social media. Watch video to find out more.Also Read - Sonal Chauhan Bold Looks: Top Sexy Avatars Of The Jannat Actress That Set Internet On Fire - Watch Video