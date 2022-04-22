Urfi Javed mermaid look : Urfi Javed is known for her weird and bizzare looks. One again the Bigg Boss OTT fame is garnering headlines for a new and unique outfit. Recently, Urfi was spotted at an event in Mumbai wearing a hot mermaid like dress. She looked extremely gorgeous in a pink co-ord outfit and definitely made heads turn. She also interacted with the paparazzi. Checkout her viral video.Also Read - Binge Watch IPL 2022 On These Super Budget Projectors Under Rs.15000, Buy Today | Tech Reveal