Urfi Javed latest news: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is once again in limelight. The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport. She wore a black backless T-shirt dress and looked absolutely cute. When asked by the paps on how she feels about the 'nudity' remark made by singer Rahul Vaidya, she replied saying that the statement was not for her. When the paps further asked her about being trolled and targeted by the people she replied, 'Mujhe Karo Target' like a boss. Watch this viral video.