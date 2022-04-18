Urfi Javed latest news: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed never misses a chance to stun her fans. She is known for her bizarre fashion sense and controversial statements and is once again in limelight. The actress has posted a video on her Instagram handle on Monday in which se can be seen skipping rope in a floral print saree pairing it with high heels. She even challenged her fans to beat her. Watch the viral video here.Also Read - Pregnancy Workout: Simple And Safe Workout Routine That A Pregnant Women Must Follow - Watch