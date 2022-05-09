Urfi Javed spotted: Bigg boss OTT fame and actress Urfi Javed who is known for her unique and weird fashion statements is once again in headline. The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport. She wore a blue top and black shorts and looked gorgeous in the attire. Like always, Urfi was seen interacting with the paps in a fun way. However, the actress looked a bit tired and as she was constantly saying things like – “neend poori nahi hui hai” and “Bohot thak gai hu, Bye”. Watch her viral video here.Also Read - Urfi Javed, The Queen Of Bizarre Fashion, Flaunts Her Purple Look At Airport, Demands Sewai From Fans - Watch Video