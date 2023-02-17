Top Trending Videos

Urfi Javed Spotted In Hot Look, STRUGGLES To Walk In Her Outfit, Shahid-Mira, Varun, Join Kartik And Kriti At Shehzada Screening – Watch Video

Urfi Javed once again stunned everyone with her hot look, she was seen facing problems walking because of her dress

Published: February 17, 2023 12:11 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Urfi Javed once again stunned everyone with her hot look, she was seen facing problems walking because of her dress. Also  Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa and many others Spotted at the special screening of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada on Thursday.

