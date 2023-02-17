Urfi Javed Spotted In Hot Look, STRUGGLES To Walk In Her Outfit, Shahid-Mira, Varun, Join Kartik And Kriti At Shehzada Screening – Watch Video
Urfi Javed once again stunned everyone with her hot look, she was seen facing problems walking because of her dress
Urfi Javed once again stunned everyone with her hot look, she was seen facing problems walking because of her dress. Also Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa and many others Spotted at the special screening of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada on Thursday.
