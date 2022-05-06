Urfi Javed spotted: Actress Urfi Javed who makes headlines for her unique and bizare fashion sense, was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport. The Bigg Boss OTT fame donned herself in a purple deep neck top and pants. Urfi looked absolutely stunning in her purple look. She was seen interacting with the paps. One of the fans called her Ameer to which she replied, ‘Dil se ameer hona chahiye’. She was also seen demanding sewai from her fans. Watch her viral video here.Also Read - Kiara Advani Spotted in White Ethnic Suit, Fans Say, Kabir Singh’s Preeti is Back | Watch Video