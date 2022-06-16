Urfi Javed backless looks: Bigg Boss OTT fam actress Urfi Javed keeps making headlines for her outfits and unique fashion statements. The actress keeps flaunting herself in front of paparazzi as well as social media. The actress posts her breathtaking and gorgeous pictures on social media for which she sometimes gets trolled as well. However, the actress does not pay attention to her haters and keeps flaunting her bold self on social media. Urfi’s Instagram is full of her bold and glamorous pictures. In this video, we have listed some of the top backless looks of Urfi that will surely make your jaws drop. Watch video.Also Read - Smriti Irani Angry Over A Boy's Insta Post Calling Her Dilli Waali Girlfriend - Watch Video