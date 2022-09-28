url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/surgical_strike_anniversary_2022.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/surgical_strike_anniversary_2022.mp4/surgical_strike_anniversary_2022.mp4″ thumb=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/surgical_strike_anniversary_2022.mp4/screenshot/00000014.jpg” duration=”114″ mediaid=”surgical_strike_anniversary_2022″]Also Read - Watch: Two Fresh Videos of 2016 Surgical Strike Emerge Ahead of Second Anniversary

Uri Surgical Strike: The country is celebrating the sixth anniversary of the surgical strike today. In 2016, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes on terrorist camps located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 11 days after the martyrdom of 18 soldiers in the Uri attack, the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike, in which a large number of terrorists were killed. All the hideouts were launch pads of terrorists. With this action, India gave a message that it can attack the launch pads of terrorists from across the border if needed. Watch video.