Urvashi Rautela Latest Interview: After making India proud as so many beauty pageants all across the world, Urvashi Rautela also became the first Indian showstopper at the Arab Fashion Week. Her Bollywood journey still needs to go on but her presence in the international music and fashion space has become extremely profound. Urvashi Rautela recently appeared in a music video titled Versace Baby that features her with Arabic superstar Mohammed Ramadan. Also Read - 'Khush Rahiye': Little Boy Writes Cute Note on Meal Boxes Made by His Mom for COVID-19 Patients; Wins Hearts of Netizens

In an interview with india.com, she talks about building a name for herself in the international waters, doing the maximum to serve the people of her country during the COVID times, pushing young women to do better in their lives, and her message to those who seek an opportunity to pull her down. Urvashi also has some quick beauty and health tips. Watch out! Also Read - Viral Video: This Desi Jugaad to Make Rotis Will Make Your Life Easy | Watch