Actor Urvashi Rautela is really happy with the response of her new movie Virgin Bhanupriya. Urvashi opens up about her unconventional role in Virgin Bhanupriya she didn't know the title when she signed for the movie. Urvashi plays the role of a college girl Bhanupriya who sets off to explore her sexuality. She said 'Female desires take centre stage in Virgin Bhanupriya and it will be told through women's perspective. And when asked whom she would choose as her lockdown partner she chose Shah Rukh Khan.

The film directed by Ajay Lohan, also features Gautam Gulati, Rumana Molla, Rajiv Gupta, Archana Puran Singh, Brijendra Kala. Watch the full interview here.