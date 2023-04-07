Home

Video Gallery

Urvashi Rautela Reacts to “Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here” Placard Spotted At IPL Match

Urvashi Rautela Reacts to “Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here” Placard Spotted At IPL Match

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for her association with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Reports of the actress making cryptic posts regarding Rishabh have surfaced time and again, and she has also been often spotted at cricket matches.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for her association with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Reports of the actress making cryptic posts regarding Rishabh have surfaced time and again, and she has also been often spotted at cricket matches.