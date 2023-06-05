Home

US Defence Secretary recieves “Guard of Honour”

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III arrived in Delhi for a meeting on Defense Partnership. He was welcomed by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at South Block in Delhi. US Secretary of Defence on June 05 received “Guard of Honour” at South Block.

