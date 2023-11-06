By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
US deploys nuclear submarine in Middle East as multi-front war looms large amid Israel-Gaza war
IDF intensified ground operations in Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas entered day 31. Israeli forces continued to ...
IDF intensified ground operations in Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas entered day 31. Israeli forces continued to pound major Hamas hideouts, including the Gaza metro tunnels, and destroy them. Amid the conflict, Israeli Minister Amihay Eliyahu’s nuclear comments sparked a furore.