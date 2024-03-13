Home

Video Gallery

US election 2024: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump rematch as both are poised to clinch nominations

US election 2024: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump rematch as both are poised to clinch nominations

"In a historic moment for the Democratic Party, Joe Biden has officially clinched the nomination for the 2024 presidential election." "After ...

“In a historic moment for the Democratic Party, Joe Biden has officially clinched the nomination for the 2024 presidential election.”

“After months of campaigning, building support, and connecting with voters across the nation, Joe Biden has emerged as the Democratic frontrunner, securing enough delegates to guarantee his nomination.”

Infact both, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to win enough delegates to clinch their respective parties’ nominations, formally kicking off the first US presidential election rematch in 70 years.

Four states are holding elections, including Georgia, the battleground where Trump faces criminal charges for his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 results. The outcome is essentially predetermined, after Trump’s last remaining rival for the Repuublican nomination, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, ended her presidential campaign following Trump’s dominant performance last week on Super Tuesday, when he won 14 of 15 state contests.

Biden, meanwhile, has faced only token opposition in the Democratic primary campaign, though liberal activists frustrated by his support for Israel’s war in Gaza have convinced a sizable minority of Democrats to vote “uncommitted” in protest.

There are 238 days until Nov. 5, the day of the presidential election.

During the primary in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state the two candidates became winners while it was close. As the only contenders who could be seriously considered for their party’s nomination, both of them had a massive advantage.

#uselection #uselections2024 #donaldtrump #joebiden

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/