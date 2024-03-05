Home

US ELECTION 2024: Super Tuesday, Big Day For Biden, Trump

Today, we’ve got something big on the agenda – it’s Super Tuesday! The day that can make or break a candidate’s presidential dreams.

Super Tuesday is like the Olympics of the presidential race, where a bunch of states hold their primary elections or caucuses and the candidates are in an all-out sprint for those precious delegates.

On Super Tuesday, Republicans will hold nominating contests and Democrats in 15 states and one territory.

The contests on March 5 will be held from Maine in the northeast to California on the West Coast, as well as the remote Pacific territory of American Samoa.

Primaries and caucuses are set to take place in a diverse array of states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Texas etc. Notably, Alaska’s electoral process will exclusively feature the Republican primary, while the state’s Democrats are slated to cast their votes on April 6th.

Super Tuesday is anticipated to serve as the final opportunity for Indian-origin leader Nikki Haley to impede former US President Donald Trump’s quest to secure the Republican nomination for the upcoming presidential elections on November 5.

On the Democratic front, US President Joe Biden is widely expected to be renominated for the job by his party. About a third of Democratic delegates will be decided on March 5.

Republicans conducted their contest in Iowa earlier this year, and come Tuesday, Democrats are set to reveal the outcome of their mail-in vote in the same state.

Trump’s campaign predicts that he will win at least 773 delegates and surpass the magic number needed to secure the nomination.

Leading up to Super Tuesday, the US Supreme Court delivered a significant win to Donald Trump by prohibiting states from disqualifying candidates for federal office based on a constitutional provision related to insurrection.

