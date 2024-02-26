Home

Video Gallery

US elections 2024: Donald Trump wins South Carolina, easily beating Nikki Haley in her home state

US elections 2024: Donald Trump wins South Carolina, easily beating Nikki Haley in her home state

Donald Trump's campaign plans to treat Nikki Haley as irrelevant after he won the Republican primary in her home state ...

Donald Trump’s campaign plans to treat Nikki Haley as irrelevant after he won the Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday, skipping attacks on her to focus instead on a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trending Now

The former president has easily swept all five Republican nominating contests thus far, winning states in the Midwest, Northeast, South and West and knocking out every challenger save Haley, along the way.

You may like to read

Trump wasted no time Saturday in declaring victory, quickly taking the stage at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia, the state’s capital. “This was a little sooner than we anticipated — an even bigger win that we anticipated,” Trump said.

Haley has vowed to remain in the race at least until Super Tuesday. As many as 15 states and one territory will vote on March 5. In almost all of the upcoming contests, Trump has a lead. Haley, however, has said nothing will make her bow down.

But do you know What happens if Donald Trump’s legal troubles continue?

Trump may be leading, but with the various legal troubles he is in the midst of affect the 2024 presidential election? Last year, Trump became the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. It happened while he was being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The Georgia indictment was the fourth brought against Trump last year. There were multiple federal cases over Trump’s attempts at overturning the 2020 election in Washington, as well as for allegedly mishandling classified documents in South Florida.

Trump argued that the cases against him are nothing but the result of the U.S. Justice Department. He also accused prosecutors of having a vendetta against him.

#uspolitics #uspresidentialelections #donaldtrump

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/