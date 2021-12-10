Around 4.7 million teenagers have been fully vaccinated in US. And more than 2.5 million are six months past their second dose. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have been authorized for Covid-19 Booster shots by the US and Drug Administration. 16- and 17-year-olds to receive their 3rd shot. This 3rd short could be taken six months after the second shot of vaccine. Although, some scientists have also raised their concern about Booster Shots for this age group. Their concern is about high risk of heart inflammation in young men.