The Ministry of Commerce recently released data in which the bilateral trade between the US and India stood at $119.42 billion in 2021-22 against $80.51 billion in 2020-21. Exports increased to $76.11 billion in 2021-22 from $51.62 billion 2020-21. While imports rose to $43.41 billion as compared to about $29 billion in 2020-21. With these figures, the US has surpassed China to become India’s top trading partner in 2021-22, reflecting a strengthening of ties between the two economic giants. Watch video to know in depth trade transactions between India and the US.