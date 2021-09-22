Former president Donald Trump had imposed a blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the US at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The US will allow fully vaccinated individuals to enter the country beginning in November under a new international travel system. The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and non-citizens alike who want to fly into the US.

"Today we're announcing a new international air travel system. This new system includes strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from passengers flying into the United States, protecting Americans and making international air travel safer," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters during a virtual news conference.

What is US’ new travel policy?

All adult foreign nationals traveling to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated before boarding their flight. This is in addition to the current requirement that travellers show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the US.

Watch video to know more details about the new US travel policy and find out which Covid-19 vaccines are acceptable?