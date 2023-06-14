By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan calls on PM Modi
PM Modi met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on June 13. Both PM Modi and Biden’s aide reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies. Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meeting President Biden
