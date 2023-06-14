ZEE Sites

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan calls on PM Modi

PM Modi met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on June 13. Both PM Modi and Biden’s aide reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies. Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meeting President Biden

Updated: June 14, 2023 10:18 AM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

