Home

Video Gallery

PM Modi In US: US President Joe Biden Welcomes PM Narendra Modi to the White House – Watch Video

PM Modi In US: US President Joe Biden Welcomes PM Narendra Modi to the White House – Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first State visit to the United States, was greeted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington DC a short while ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first State visit to the United States, was greeted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington DC a short while ago.Biden and First Lady hosted PM Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. Pasta and ice cream, two of the president’s favourite meals, were served at the dinner. According to the White House, they were joined by Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.