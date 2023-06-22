By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi In US: US President Joe Biden Welcomes PM Narendra Modi to the White House – Watch Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first State visit to the United States, was greeted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington DC a short while ago.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first State visit to the United States, was greeted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington DC a short while ago.Biden and First Lady hosted PM Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. Pasta and ice cream, two of the president’s favourite meals, were served at the dinner. According to the White House, they were joined by Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
Also Watch
Also Read:
- Modi In US: cheers! “Toast to our partnership'' US President Joe Biden hosts State Dinner for PM Modi - Watch Video
- Watch: US Lawmakers Click Selfies With PM Modi, Line Up for Autographs after Iconic Congress Speech
- PM Modi In US: World’s richest business tycoons join PM Modi for State Dinner at the White House - Watch Video