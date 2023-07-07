Home

“US ready to assist if asked…” US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Manipur Violence

New Delhi, July 7. The situation in violence-hit Manipur remains grim as the unrest among local communities continues. The State and the Centre Governments have taken several steps to bring normalcy to the state. Now, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has also reacted to the ongoing situation in Manipur. Eric Garcetti asserted that the United States is ready to assist India to bring back peace in Manipur.

