US Secretary Reaches Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on October 12 reached war-hit Israel. Blinken landed in Tel Aviv amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas terror group. The war has entered its day 06 and over 2,400 people have lost their lives. The United States have extended steadfast support to Israel and has sent its first military support. While leaving for Israel, Antony Blinken has said that the US has got Israel’s back.

