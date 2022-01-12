Pig heart implant : A doctor at the University of Maryland School outside Washington DC has successfully implanted a pig heart into a 57 year old patient to save his life who was suffering from terminal illness. The historic transplant took 3 days and it is one of the most experimental surgeries. The doctors said that this medical surgery has opened opportunities for them to solve organ shortage crisis. In this video, Dr. TS Kler, Chairman Fortis Heart and vascular Institute, Fortis Hospital Gurugram says that it is a great step taken and can save many lives in future. Watch video to know what more he said.Also Read - 5-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Gets New Lease of Life After Brain-Dead MP Farmer Donates His Heart