Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Rajdhani Express Bus Service Ahead Of Holi – Watch Video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a new UPSRTC bus service, the Rajdhani Express, on Saturday which will connect Lucknow with all district headquarters

Published: March 5, 2023 4:20 PM IST

By Harshit Mehta | Edited by Harshit Mehta

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off a new UPSRTC bus service — Rajdhani Express — which will connect the state capital with all district headquarters. As many as 115 new buses, including 76 Rajdhani Express buses and 39 general buses for different routes, were flagged off, according to an official statement.

